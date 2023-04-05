Gazebo Gazette

No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College golf team broke an important school record in style Wednesday at the MACCC Championship, closing out a clean sweep of all the conference events by winning the trophy with a resounding 52-shot victory.

The Bulldogs won their record 10th event of the season, and it’s eight wins in a row at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

“When you look at this group of guys and see what they do, whether it’s statistically or watching what they do day in, day out, they’ve proven they’re one of the best teams to ever come through this school,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “I can’t talk enough about all the good things they do outside of golf, and they reap those benefits on the golf course, as well. It’s really satisfying to watch that for them.”

Chase Kaiser notched a couple of records of his own. He’s smashed the school record for birdies in a season, and, by winning his fifth tournament of the year, tied that record, too.

Kaiser shot 10-under over two days at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian to finish eight shots ahead of teammate Alessio Graziani. Will Burnham was another shot back in third.

Jackson Wise tied for sixth, giving Gulf Coast four of the top seven finishers.

Kaiser said he unlocked what he called a “little thing” in Monday’s practice round. He shot 3-under 69 on Wednesday. He had an eagle and three birdies for 13 at The Oaks and now has 114 on the season, with at least one more tournament to play. Grant Motter had 104 in 2014-15.

Additionally, Kaiser tied the mark for most wins in a season with Motter and Hayes Weathersby, who did it in 2013-14.

“It means a lot,” Kaiser said. “Anytime you’re close, you know those kinds of things. This next tournament is at my home course in Natchez, so I was trying to win one of these last two tournaments to have a chance to break it at my home course. That means a lot, and the birdie record … there’s a lot of really good players who have played in the program.”

Gulf Coast, which won all six MACCC events in the regular season, qualified for the NJCAA Gulf District Championship in two weeks. It will be played at Beau Pre’ Country Club, where the Bulldogs won this year’s event by 18 shots.

Obviously, Kaiser will feel at home there.

“Anybody who can carry a 4.0 GPA as an engineering major, play golf and do all the things he’s done, he’s such a responsible young man,” Thornton said. “He takes care of his business every day. To watch his golf game hit a new peak has been nice to watch.”

Team Scores

Team Score

Gulf Coast 276-289—565 (-11) Meridian 307-310—617 (+41) Northeast Mississippi 307-320—627 (+51) 4. Jones 315-315—630 (+54) 4. East Mississippi 324-306—630 (+54) Copiah-Lincoln 320-313—633 (+57) East Central 328-314—642 (+66) Pearl River 317-326—643 (+67) Hinds 329-318—647 (+71) Southwest Mississippi 325-336—661 (+85) Itawamba 347-327—674 (+98)

MGCCC Scores

Player Score

Chase Kaiser 65-69—134 (-10) Alessio Graziani 68-74—142 (-2) Will Burnham 73-70—143 (-1)

T6. Jackson Wise 70-78—148 (+4)

T17. Andrew Zielinski 82-76—158 (+14)