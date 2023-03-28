by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

After several years of trying to get a home meet on tap for the Bay High Tigers’ track and field program, the wait is over. On Thursday, March 23, the Tigers hosted the Riley Walker Relays. It marked the first meet in recent memory at the track complex and it was a great night for a meet.

The D’Iberville Warriors swept the team titles and West Harrison swept both silver positions. The Warriors scored 132.2 points in the boys’ division while West Harrison was second with 81 points followed by Pass Christian with 44 points in sixth, Long Beach was seventh with 40.2 points and Saint Stanislaus was eighth with 39.2 points.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Warriors scored 113 points to win the team title while West Harrison scored 102.5 points for second place. Pass Christian was fourth with 83 points and Long Beach was seventh with 22 points.

Top three finishers for the Hurricanes in the boys’ division were led by event winners Evan Turan (1st, shot put, 45’4″) and the 4x400m relay team (1st, 3:45.63.). Other top three finishers include Turan (2nd, discus, 136’6″), Tyrone McPherson (3rd, shot put, 43’3″), Jayden Murphy (2nd, high jump, 5’8″), the 4x800m relay (3rd, 9:24.63), Jahmad McGowan (3rd, 300m hurdles, 44.03), Josh Anderson (2nd, 800m, 2:13.92), and Larry Brothern (2nd, 400m, 53.35).

Pass Christian was led by event winner Talan Lindmark (1st, 800m, 2:10.32; 2nd, 3200m, 11:24.74). Other top three finishers include the 4x100m relay team (2nd, 45.03).

Long Beach was paced by event winner Landon Ahrens who won the 1600m run with a time of 4:39.87. Other top three finishers include Addison Carroll (3rd, 3200m run, 11:45.08), Taj Aubert (2nd, shot put, 44’5″), the 4x400m relay team (3rd, 3:49.37), and Lazerrick Brooks (3rd, discus, 119’1″).

The Rocks were led by Chandler Chapman who won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.40 and placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.35. Micah Bishop was third in the 400m with a time of 53.35.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Hurricanes were paced by event winner Mya Rodriguez who won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.79. Other top three finishers for the Lady Hurricanes include Rodriguez (2nd, 300m hurdles, 51.17), the 4x200m relay team (2nd, 1:51.95), the 4x800m relay team (2nd, 11:47.87), Tyasia Gooden (3rd, triple jump, 30’4″), Harmony Coates (2nd, 3200m run, 16:05.89), Makayla Shavers (2nd, 1600m run, 6:36.18), Shaniya Shugart (3rd, 1600m run, 6:38.00), Tiona Frick (2nd, 800m, 2:45.29), and Sydnei Barber (2nd, discus, 97’6″).

Pass Christian was led by the 4x100m relay team (1st, 51.84) and the 4x400m relay team (1st, 4:35.01). Other top three finishers include Anaya Bradley (3rd, 100m, 13.55), Zahria Reese (3rd, 200m, 28.47), Brinley Hoda (3rd, 3200m, 16:08.99), Kyleigh Haynes (3rd, 300m hurdles, 53.33), the 4x200m relay team (3rd, 1:52.15), Reese Miller (3rd, pole vault, 8′)Sanaa Green (2nd, triple jump, 31’3″), and Kamiyah Pruitt (3rd, discus, 89’5″).

Long Beach was paced by event winner Alexandria Cruz who won the 3200m run with a time of 14:12.82.