The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) USM’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise is offering four workforce training workshops made available through a $980,398 grant from AccelerateMS. For a limited time, qualified individuals who register can participate at no cost through this workforce development initiative.

The workforce training allows active-duty, guard, reserve and transitioning military members of the traditional blue economy workforce, and community college and underserved students opportunities for cross-training and re-training to help advance their careers in the blue technology economy and provide critical training disrupted by COVID-19.

“HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) is pleased to see USM offering this workforce training expansion program. We have witnessed the same COVID-related shortages of experienced individuals with capabilities in autonomous and unscrewed underwater and surface ship systems,” stated Brian McKeon, Senior Director, Hill Mission Technologies. “As the designer and manufacturer of the globally recognized commercial and military versions of REMUS Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) family of systems and providing autonomous systems for both UUVs and USVs this training will be invaluable.”

Added McKeon: “The proposed continuous hands-on training with actual autonomous vessels will provide critical knowledge to provide HII and other industry, government, and academic institutions with competent individuals.”

Four bi-monthly training programs are planned at the Marine Research Center located in Gulfport, Miss. Training began on Feb. 27 and includes:

Maritime Autonomy

Maritime Data Analytics

Maritime Uncrewed Systems

Maritime Cyber

The hybrid course consists of 4-8 hours of flexible online coursework and one in-person day. After completing the online section, participants can schedule the in-person Day 2 held at USM’s Marine Research Center at the Port of Gulfport in Gulfport, Miss.

Participants can spend the day with an expert training team, utilizing state-of-the-art uncrewed platforms, obstacle avoidance simulators, and other water and classroom-based activities.

These four workshop training programs build on the tradition of success for Ocean Enterprise’s five Federal Operational Seminars offered through The Center for Higher Learning at Stennis Space Center.

To register for the workshops, visit: https://www.usm.edu/ocean-enterprise/maritime-training-programs-seminars.php

The Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise is a global hub for advancing Uncrewed Maritime Systems (UMS), ocean data science, maritime cyber research, and blue tech workforce training.

The Center consists of multiple facilities bringing together federal, industry, and academic partners, creating a collaborative environment to accelerate the development and launch of new technology in the fast-growing ocean economy.