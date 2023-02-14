by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates split a pair of title games in the Division 8-4A tournament at Bay High last week with the Tigers. Both Pirate squads were #1-seeds in the tournament.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates (21-8) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first period and held a slim 13-9 advantage heading into intermission over the Bay High Lady Tigers on Friday in the finals of the Division 8-4A tournament.

In the third period, the Lady Pirates were able to stretch their lead a little thanks in large part to the play of Arianna Crimm who stroked a three-pointer and a basket in the paint during the period as the Lady Pirates led 25-13 heading into the final frame.

The Lady Tigers (18-11) got to within seven points at 31-24 with 1:38 left to play on Kayla Fricke’s basket but Pass Christian’s relentless defense didn’t allow the Lady Tigers to get any closer.

Pass Christian head coach Greta Ainsworth commented, “I am very proud of how this team has handled the amount of adversity that they had to endure this year from a variety of reasons. Tonight, they played together as a team. We have had to bring up some younger players and they have stepped up to meet the challenge head on. Our defensive effort tonight won the game for us and limited Bay High in their chances. This is a very coachable group and now our season starts over with the playoffs.”

Trinity Jones led the Lady Pirates with 12 points in the title game.

The Lady Pirates advanced to the tournament finals with a 43-19 victory over Moss Point last Tuesday.

Kamiyah Pruitt led the Lady Pirates with 10 points in the game.

Daydria Cuevas was named the division’s Most Outstanding Player and Pruitt was selected as the Offensive Most Valuable Player. First-team All-Division 8-4A selections were Arianna Crimm and Shaniece Maston. Trinity Jones and Adrianna Foxworth were named honorable mention selections.

In the boys game, the Pirates and the Tigers squared off and gave the spectators a show. The two teams battled to a 11-11 tie in the first period. Pass Christian secured a lead of 17-13 at intermission on two three-pointers in the period by Terry Patton and Larry Burks. The Pirates maintained their lead 25-20 heading into the final frame.

In the fourth period, the Pirates were able to score just one basket with 1:13 left in regulation that made the score 27-25. Avan Wilson knotted the score for Bay High on a basket with 46 seconds remaining. In overtime, Dillon Woods made a three pointer with 2:31 remaining in the extra frame giving Pass Christian a 30-28 lead.

After a Tigers timeout, Dajontae Lee sank a three-pointer with four seconds left to give Bay High the title 31-30. LJ Jaynes and Terry Patton both scored 8 points to pace Pass Christian while Avan Wilson tallied 13 and Jaden Clark had 10 points for Bay High.

The Pirates advanced to the title game with a 51-48 victory over Greene County on Tuesday evening. LJ Jaynes and Patton each scored 11 to lead the Pirates.

Patton was named Defensive Most Valuable Player for Division 8-4A while Brendan Necaise, Dillon Woods, and LJ Jaynes all earned first team All-Division 8-4A honors. Larry Burks was named honorable mention.