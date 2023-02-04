Gazebo Gazette

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigators also obtained arrest warrants for Logan Delena from West Harrison County for Aggravated Assault plus Kidnapping and Blake Menefee from Gonzales, Louisiana for Aggravated Assault along with Kidnapping charges

According to the Sheriff’s Department on January 26, 2023, Gulfport Police Department responded to Old Highway 49 in Gulfport, in reference to a reckless driving report by four-wheelers in the area.

While at the scene, the Gulfport Police Department came in contact with a white GMC Truck which came back as stolen out of Vicksburg, Miss. A male, who later identified himself as Logan Delena, approached the officers and claimed to be owner of the white GMC truck.

Then, Delena fled the scene on foot before the Gulfport Police Department could take him into custody. It was later learned the GMC Truck was connected to a missing person that was reported missing on January 24, 2023, out of Vicksburg.

Later in the day, the Gulfport Police found the victim in a shipping container, north of Grace Baptist Church in Gulfport, with visible burns, bruising, gunshot wounds and abrasions. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in a joint investigation with Gulfport and Vicksburg Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at Saucier-Lizana Road in West Harrison County.

Harrison County investigators recovered evidence that determined that both Logan Delena and Blake Menefee were responsible for the Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.

Additionally on January 26, 2023, the county investigators received information that Logan Delena and Blake Menefee were traveling to an address in Gonzales, Louisiana, so they informed the Gonzales Police Department of their possible location.

The Gonzales Police were able to arrest Logan Delena and Blake Menefee after a vehicle pursuit. After the Sheriff’s investigators traveled to Gonzales, Louisiana, they assisted Gonzales Police with a search warrant of a residence where Logan Delena and Blake Menefee had been staying.

When the search was concluded, the Gonzales Police Department was able to charge Logan Delena, Blake Menefee, and several others based on items found during the search warrant. Additional items found during the search warrant were connected to other crimes Harrison County.

Upon further investigation, Harrison County investigators determined that Isiah McDonald was responsible for Accessory after the fact to Kidnapping and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest after investigators found out that he gave assistance to both Logan Delena and Menefee.

Arrest warrants were issued for Anna Gliddon and Lisa Delena for Hindering Prosecution after both gave false information several times to investigators. All three turned themselves in on the warrants to Gulfport Police detectives and to Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators.

McDonald was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping and is being held in lieu of a $200,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.

Gliddon and Lisa Selena were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Hindering Prosecution and is being held in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond set for both by Judge Reese.

Logan Delena and Blake Menefee were charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping and are currently incarcerated in Ascension Parish in Louisiana Jail awaiting extradition back to Harrison County.

Both Logan Delena and Menefee will be held with no bond upon extradition back to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

