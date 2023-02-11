Gazebo Gazette

Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 the Long Beach Police Department assisted with a federal arrest warrant for Jason L. Rhodes, of Long Beach and charged him with the Manufacturing of Child Pornography.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach Police Department will also have pending charges for Sexual Battery, Child Molestation, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Rhodes was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on the federal warrant pending further court action.