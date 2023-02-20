by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After 13 years as a high school program that was established after Hurricane Katrina, the 2022 West Harrison Hurricanes finished 6-4 with a winning season for the first time ever. Since 2019, West Harrison Head Football Coach Quincy Patrick has worked to build this football team, even playing in one of the toughest conferences in the Mississippi High School Athletic Activities Association (MHSAA) and received the National Football Foundation (NFF) 2022 Coach of the Year on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Patrick put together a high powered running attack for the Hurricanes, which was devoted to trench play from the offensive line that broke the record for most points scored in a season with 299 and shutout two teams. The Hurricanes finished undefeated at their home field 4-0 for the first time ever.

“First of all I want to give God the glory and want to thank all the coaches who voted on this award,” said West Harrison Coach Patrick who finished his fifth year as the highest winning football coach in team history. “It shines a light on the great administration, great student-athletes, and assistant coaches at West Harrison. Thanks to the players from 2018-21 who laid the foundation we are trying to build on.”

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Football Foundation receives tremendous support from the local high school community as athletic directors of the area high schools govern the chapter.