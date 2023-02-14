Gazebo Gazette

In the last meeting of January, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen hired local resident, Quentin Denney as the new Animal Control Officer with the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

While spending most of his childhood in Long Beach, ACO Denney left to attend college at New York University where he earned Bachelors of Science in Bio-Med and Zoology. After spending many years away, Denney moved back to Long Beach to be closer to family.

The new ACO is a Member of PIJAC (Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council) and certified in animal husbandry, dietary and habitat management for small mammals, reptiles, birds and amphibians. He is a founding Board Member of the Batman LBMS Animal Rescue Foundation and also started the LBPD Animals Needing Care and Adoption facebook page that links all of the animals currently housed at the police department to a public page in an effort to reunite with owners or adopt into new homes.

ACO Denney has also worked and volunteered with several coast animal rescue groups and with the Humane Society of South Mississippi. He became interested in becoming the Animal Control Officer after assisting the former ACO Kerry Hall.

Additionally, Denney is currently working towards a Master’s in Virology

In his short time working with the LBPD ACO Denney has already created a Long Beach Resident Pet Map – which is a custom pet information map used for reuniting lost and wayward animals in the city with their owners.

He looks forward to continuing the Long Beach Police Department Animal Control Division’s philosophy of reuniting and adopting, while not surrendering animals to the shelter.