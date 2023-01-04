Gazebo Gazette

On December 14, 2022, Pass Christian Troop 316 yielded another Eagle Scout, Conner Smith. Smith’s addition made five Eagle Scouts in 2022 from this Troop.

Conner’s project, which was the tank on 2nd Street across from War Memorial Park received numerous accolades.

Troop 316 appreciates the support of Pass Christian Rotary, the city leadership, the donors to the Eagle projects and the many volunteers that support this Troop.

The many hands that support Troop 316 (B&G) provide an environment where young Scouts can have incredible learning experiences, appreciate the outdoors, opportunities to serve their community through a variety of ways and become successful Eagle Scouts.