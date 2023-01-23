Gazebo Gazette

On Monday morning, January 23, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dylan Lee Necaise, from rural Pass Christian, Miss., on one felony count of Sexual Battery.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on January 5, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were informed of a sexual battery of a minor.

Investigators were informed by the parents of a 12–year–old victim that Necaise had been molesting their daughter since she was 10 years old. Upon further investigation, investigators determined that Necaise was responsible for the sexual battery and obtained a warrant on him for the charge.

On January 23, 2023, Necaise turned himself in on the warrant at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Dylan Lee Necaise was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Sexual Battery. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $500,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner.