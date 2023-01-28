It was a battle between old division rivals as Long Beach hosted Gautier in the 2nd round of the MHSAA 5A soccer playoffs. Gautier was coming off a victory over Florence in the 1st round and was hoping for a repeat performance while Long Beach was looking to continue their success from the past two seasons finishing as the 5A State Champion in 2021 and 2022.

As the game began, Long Beach would show their ability to control the tempo of the game early while Gautier relied on a stingy defense to repel the first half scoring chances by the Bearcats.

With 23:53 to play in the 1st half, Long Beach’s Easton VanNorden picked up the ball in the midfield and played a perfectly weighted pass to Dylan Kippes on the break, but Kippes’ shot only found the side of the net.

Later in the 1st half, Victor Hilensky would send a corner-kick to the back post finding the head of Landon VanCourt, but the Gautier keeper was positioned well to make the save. Despite Long Beach dominating pos- session in the opening half, Gautier was not without some opportunities of their own.

A handball by a Long Beach defender just outside the box led to a Gator free kick causing a moment of uncertainty for the Bearcats.

However, the Long Beach defense would stand firm as the kick sailed comfortably over the crossbar.

One last opportunity would come the way of Gautier just before halftime as a misplayed ball allowed a Gautier player to get loose in the Bearcat penalty area, but Long Beach’s Alexander Mink was quick to intervene with Bearcat keeper Liam Sartin coming fast off his line to claim the loose ball leaving the game scoreless going into halftime.