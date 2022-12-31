by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After a fantastic performance Wednesday night by the New Orleans Pelicans with a final second victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118, they finished 2022 with the most home wins (16) by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 127-116 Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center.

Behind epic performances on Wednesday from Zion Williamson (43 points) and Friday by C.J. McCollum (42 points), the Pelicans extend their winning streak to five games and are at the top of the National Basketball League’s (NBA) Western Conference.

Wednesday’s performance was a rally as the Pelicans were behind for most of the game, but Friday night New Orleans won every single period and shot over 50% from the floor.

McCollum set a franchise record with 11 three point baskets, finishing with 42 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

“It’s been a lot of work, but we enjoy it,” expressed New Orleans Head Coach Willie Green. “We enjoy going out and embracing the journey. We’re extremely proud of CJ, the basket kept getting bigger and that’s how it happens when he plays that well.”

The Pelicans were 10 of 17 from distance in taking a 67-60 halftime lead and finished the game 15 of 31 behind the arc.

Williamson scored seven of the Pelicans’ first 10 points in the final quarter as New Orleans pushed a 99-91 lead to 119-107 with 5:03 left.

“The game is supposed to be fun,” stated Williamson during the press conference. “It shows the camaraderie we have on this team and the respect we have for each other.”

McCollum’s 11th 3-pointer 2:37 later gave New Orleans a 124-110 lead. McCollum tied a franchise record for most 3-pointers in a half, joining Jonas Valanciunas, Ryan Anderson and Peja Stojakovic.

“This morning I got another good workout and I feel that my conditioning is there,” said McCollum. “Believing in yourself and taking the game seriously, but we make a lot of sacrifices in the journey. Just try to take it all in.”

76ers Center Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting while scoring 15 of Philadelphia’s first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting.

New Orleans shot 53,8% from the floor and 48.4% from beyond the arc. They outrebounded the 76ers 36-29 including seven offensive rebounds.

The Pelicans forced 13 turnovers in the first half and turned those into 25 points. New Orleans plays Memphis on the road for the last game of 2022.