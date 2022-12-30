by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary.
An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation.
Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was established as a suspect in this commercial burglary case and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Currently, the suspect has several felony warrants for his arrest. If anyone from the public has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pass Christian Police Department at (228)452-3300.