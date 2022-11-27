Gazebo Gazette

For the second-straight week, the South Alabama football team rallied back in the second half of play as the Jaguars secured at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference West Division title Saturday with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6 SBC) at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday afternoon.

With the win, South Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SBC) can do no worse than tie Troy for the divisional title. Additionally, the 10 wins match the most ever for the program since 2010.

.After surrendering 20 first-half points and 381 yards of total offense during the first two periods of play, the Jaguars defense pitched a shutout and held ODU to 98 yards of total offense over the final 30 minutes. South’s defense forced three second-half punts and a turnover on downs in the second half.

Running back La’Damian Webb became just the second rusher in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a season as he has rushed for 1,016 yards this fall and sits just 42 yards shy of breaking Tra Minter’s (1,057) standard.

Quarterback Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns in the win. Caullin Lacy hauled in six passes for 53 yards, including a score, while Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Jaden Voisin posted a team-high eight tackles, including five solo stops, in addition to being credited with a pair of pass breakups. Yam Banks from Mississippi added seven tackles and three breakups as well, while both also had ½ tackle for loss.

With an attendance of more than eleven thousand, 17 seniors were honored including Captain Defensive Lineman Gi’ Narious Johnson and Center James Jackson from the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Several records were set by USA, including Placekicker Diego Guajardo setting a new single-season scoring record with his 46-yard field goal in the second quarter, passing the previous mark held by Aleem Sunanon (91) during the 2013 season and the 25 touchdown passes thrown by the Jaguars this season are the most by the program, surpassing the previous mark (22) set last fall.