There are quite a few reasons to celebrate thanks for our community, state, and nation as opposed to thoughts and rhetoric that are posted throughout the media. Let’s take a look at our community and the reasons to be thankful.

For the last decade, our school sys- tems in West Harrison County and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been ranked as one of the best in the state and country. The image of Pass Christian, Long Beach and West Harrison County is blossoming as a community to build a family regardless of income.

Secondly, our downtown area is developing with new restaurants, a few boutique shops, jewelry stores, coffee shops, great libraries, weekly farmers markets, and fantastic harbors.

Finally, our city governments have established several great community departments, such as the Public Works, Recreation, and the City Planning that provide maintenance when needed, community extracurricular activities, and set our building standards to help protect our citizens.

Since the pandemic, our first responders, law enforcement and volunteer groups have been nothing short of phenomenal in the service to our community.