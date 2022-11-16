by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner

The Pass Christian Police Department issued arrest warrants for Payton Davenport, and Clay Necaise on Felony Malicious Mischief charges October 27, 2022. Davenport and Necaise are wanted for stealing multiple catalytic convertors in the City of Pass Christian.

Shortly after the report was released, Davenport has been located by authorities while Necaise remains on the run.

Another suspect in the same case, Emily Bryant, was arrested by the Pass Christian Police Department and booked in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Bryant was charged with the same count of Felony Malicious Mischief.

These automobile parts thefts go back as far as October 7, 2022 in a span across Pass Christian.

Both subjects that have the warrants issued are listed on National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Please contact the Pass Christian Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 452-3301 if you know where the suspect can be located or any additional information to their whereabouts.

Additional updates and details will be provided later by the Pass Christian Police Department.