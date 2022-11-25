Gazebo Gazette

More than 250 community partners representing nearly 70 businesses met with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College career, technical, and workforce instructors and administrators at the MGCCC Workforce Summit on Friday [November 11].

The summit brought together the group to evaluate course content, graduate performance in industry, skills training needed by partners, and emerging technology and innovation.

“Gulf Coast is focused on being relevant and responsive to our industry partners. Today’s event highlights the excellent working relationship we have with our industry and community partners to ensure we anticipate and meet current needs,” said Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Executive Vice President of Teaching and Learning. “Without these partnerships, our programs could not provide the dynamic and essential training students need to become outstanding workers.”

As part of the discussion during the summit, industry and community partners were asked to complete a survey on credentialing/certification for skills attainment through AccelerateMS. The survey allows business and industry partners to weigh in directly on credentials of value that Mississippi will use as we work to increase industry-driven credential attainment to position Mississippi’s citizens, communities, and businesses for a more economically prosperous future.

Additionally, partners were asked to complete a survey concerning supply chain, semiconductor shortages, and cybersecurity knowledge to help MGCCC establish the kinds of training needed in each of those areas.

“It is rare to have a gathering where all of our community experts are in one place, so we wanted to make the most of the opportunity,” Woodward said. “These are the people that know what training is needed to grow our economy, and we are listening intently to what they have to say.”

MGCCC provides workforce training to meet the needs of the South Mississippi economy. With more than 40 career and technical, 18 health profession, and a wide variety of workforce training programs, the college is positioned to train South Mississippi residents for careers in high-demand, high-wage jobs locally.

For more information on MGCCC programs and on no-cost training, visit mgccc.edu/schools.