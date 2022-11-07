Gazebo Gazette

On Sunday, November 6th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested Christopher M. Collins of Gulfport and charged him with one count of armed robbery.

The arrest stems from an incident where Collins and another suspect entered a local business with a firearm and committed an armed robbery on Railroad Street in Long Beach.

Collins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $500,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.

A second suspect is still at large, who also committed an Armed Carjacking in the Wright Avenue area.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.