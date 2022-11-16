Gazebo Gazette

Last Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Garcia Vega of Gulfport for felony charges of Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, to wit; Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana.

Wednesday evening on November 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the residence of Brandon Garcia Vega in block of Oakleigh Avenue in Gulfport.

During a search of the residence, Investigators located over a kilogram of cocaine that was separated into (72) individual units and packaged for distribution. The individual units had weight ranges from (.5) grams to (85) grams.

Additionally, Investigators recovered over two pounds of marijuana, bulk currency, a loaded 9mm handgun and items indicative of distribution of controlled substances.

The suspect was subsequently charged with state charges of Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana.

Vega is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $1,250,000.00 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.