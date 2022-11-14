Gazebo Gazette

Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse announces the opening of our second store in Gulfport, Mississippi at 360 Courthouse Road beside the Chuck Kelly Salon.

“Becoming part of the history and community in what was known as Mississippi City plays well into the experience we hope to create,” note the owners Sean Pittman and Scott Naugle. Décor and ambiance mirror the legacy, diversity, and importance of the area in local and state history.

Operating hours for the Gulfport location will be Tuesday through Saturday 7:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The Gulfport location did a soft opening a few weeks ago to be certain that everything was operating properly and so the staff would be comfortable in the new surroundings.

Hundreds of books line the walls and the coffee and espresso, homemade pastries, breakfast, and lunch menus may be familiar to visitors of the Pass Christian location. However, there are slight changes to honor the Gulfport location. Mississippi City Cold Brew is an example.

A Grand Opening Celebration will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The special guest will be John Cuevas, author of Discovering Cat Island and Lost Gulfport. Cuevas will be signing his books and answering questions about Cat Island and growing up in Gulfport.

Cuevas is a direct descendant of the first settler of Cat Island, Juan de Cuevas.