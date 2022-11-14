Gazebo Gazette

Thursday, November 10, 2022, Aundra Cain of Gulfport, pled guilty earlier this week to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Cain to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.

The case began on September 5, 2020 at approximately 8:20 pm when a Dollar General clerk called the Gulfport Police Department advising she had been robbed at the store located on 2013 East Pass Road. The clerk expressed the masked gunman approached her on an aisle, pulled out a silver handgun and demanded that she open the store’s safe.

The victim responded that she did not have access to the safe, so the gunman demanded that she empty the register. The clerk and the gunman proceeded to the register, where the clerk placed money and a tracking device inside a plastic bag and gave it to the gunman, who fled the store.

The tracking company then contacted the Gulfport Police Department and provided the location of its tracking device. Using those locations, the Gulfport Police Department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, located a suspect vehicle on Dedeaux Road in northern Gulfport.

An Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the defendant fled and was located hiding in a carport at a residence on Dedeaux Road.

“Subsequent to his arrest, the police located the money, a Dollar General receipt, and the tracking device inside a plastic bag in the front of the Defendant’s pants. Police also located a silver a handgun and a sweatshirt inside the Defendant’s car consistent with what the clerk described and what was seen on video surveillance inside the store,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell, who prosecuted the case.

“We commend the clerk for her quick thinking in placing the tracking device in the money given to the Defendant. We also commend the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in working together to locate the Defendant and apprehend an armed and dangerous criminal,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.