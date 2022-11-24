It’s that time of year again and what’s better than a warm pie with a buttery, flakey crust? You see pictures, commercials, and pre-made pies every- where and think “oh, I should make a pie.”

To some of us, baking comes natu- rally or tends to be easier. Then there’s those who can’t bake if their life depended on it. I haven’t forgotten those in between bakers out there!

Those that make the effort but just can’t quite get there, I feel you. Even though I’ve been baking for over 25 years and teaching myself everything, I still screw up big time! When it comes to pie crust, this was something I did over and over to under- stand the chemistry and technique to achieve that perfect flavor and crisp.

It started in my tiny kitchen, in my little apartment when I was serving in the Navy. No matter where the Navy took me, I found a way to bake. Even when I was in the desert, I fed my fel- low troops to help keep the morale going through the suck. Anyways, I wanted to tackle something new and pie crust was it.

The idea of having my own bakery was on the precipice of my mind and I knew pie would be a great addition to the menu, even though it didn’t make it. Nonetheless, I researched, watched videos, and absorbed the information on tips and tricks. Here’s the main trick! Keep everything cold. Once that butter or shortening starts melting under your hands it’s less of a chance for that beautiful crispy, flakey goodness. Also, freeze your butter. Not margarine of low-fat stuff, THE REAL STUFF!

When your butter is frozen, you can grate it into your flour mix for a more even blend or you can cut it into chunks. Now, if you’re more of a corner cut kind of person, a food processor is your best friend. Throw in your flour, sugar, and salt, pulse to mix, then throw that grated or chunked butter in there and pulse in bursts until you start seeing a crumb or pea sized bits. If you’re more traditional like me, I love creating it by hand.

Same concept but in a bowl and you must handle it as least as possible or use a utensil.

At this point, I put it in the freezer for about 10-15 minutes to keep it cold. At the same time, you want some ice cold water. Not ice chunks or a glaze of ice obviously but some cold water. You know how when it’s winter, you get in the shower and it’s so cold you jump around and shriek until it warms up?

Yeah, that cold. Take your butter and flour mix out of the freezer and add that cold water. Mix that up with something other than your hands, or if using the processor, pulse it until it starts to bind or stick together. It’s ok if it’s a tiny bit crumbly. Slap it on a clean, cold counter, shape the dough into two discs, then wrap each of them up in plastic wrap and put them in the fridge for about four hours before you use them. You can handle them briefly to form an inch thick disc.

Now, rolling them out. Unwrap a dough and place it on a clean counter or cutting board. Using a rolling pin, make a cross indentation so press your rolling pin into the dough vertically and horizontally to create a cross pattern.

This is almost like a guide to start rolling so at a 45-degree angle, start rolling out your dough a few times on each section and then you can start rolling all around to create about a 12 inch diameter circle. It’s okay if the edges are crumbly because you can manipulate it when you form your edges. When it’s all rolled out, you can roll the dough over the roll- ing pin to transfer it into your pie pan then simply unrolling it.