Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested John William Anderson from Dedeaux Clan Road in Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Murder.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, county deputies responded to Country Quick Stop located on County Farm Road in Gulfport on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies located a male deceased suffering from several gunshots wounds inside a vehicle by the gas pump.

After further investigation, Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators determined the person responsible was John William Anderson. Investigators located the suspect at his residence.

Harrison County Swat Team took Anderson into custody without incident. Following, the suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

John William Anderson was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of Murder. He is being held without bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.