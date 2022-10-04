Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

*Dylan Moore W/M – Commercial Burglary (Arrested)

*Whitney Davenport W/F – Commercial Burglary (Arrested)

– Gerald W. Slowey W/M – Commercial Burglary (Warrant)

– Ramanda Hicks W/F – Commercial Burglary (Warrant)

Additionally to the two charges from the Long Beach Police Department, Moore has two felony charges against him by the city of Biloxi for possession of burglary tools and burglary of a vehicle. Slowey is currently incarcerated in the Hancock County jail in connection with other commercial burglaries.

Neither Davenport of Hicks have any other felony charges withstanding. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hicks is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.