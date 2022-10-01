by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com
In a special called meeting last week, the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen unanimously approved repairing the Water & Sewer projects as recommended by WPSCO Director Kermit Anthony and City Engineer Bob Escher.
Additionally, the Board voted 4-1 on a resolution to apply for the $1,550,546 match with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).
This Resolution was presented at the September 20, 2022 board meeting; which finalizes the approvals and a part of the application on the MDEQ portal to be eligible for the match.
The Board of Aldermen voted for a recess to provide a review for the application and to vote for the resolution before the September deadline of the MDEQ portal.
Each project included in Phase I will use the ARPA funds received in August 2021 ($775,272.75) and in August 2022 ($775,272.75).
As a result of using the ARPA funds on qualified Water & Sewer projects, Pass Christian is eligible for a dol- lar-for-dollar match.
Applying to the MDEQ resolution provided a better opportunity for projects that have approved engineering/ design plans and those that are ready to begin construc- tion within six months.
The resolution authorizes Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty as the representative in consultation with the City Engineer, Bob Escher to prepare, execute and submit a timely application through the MDEQ Portal on behalf of the City of Pass Christian for the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program (MCWI) and the govern- ing authorities of the City do commit to provide as a match for such Grant all of its ARPA grant funds in the sum of $1,550,545.50 to receive such Grant Funding, as stated in the legal document.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot cast the only dissenting vote to the resolution for Pass Christian Chris- tian regarding the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program (MCWI)