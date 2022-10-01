In a special called meeting last week, the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen unanimously approved repairing the Water & Sewer projects as recommended by WPSCO Director Kermit Anthony and City Engineer Bob Escher.

Additionally, the Board voted 4-1 on a resolution to apply for the $1,550,546 match with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

This Resolution was presented at the September 20, 2022 board meeting; which finalizes the approvals and a part of the application on the MDEQ portal to be eligible for the match.

The Board of Aldermen voted for a recess to provide a review for the application and to vote for the resolution before the September deadline of the MDEQ portal.