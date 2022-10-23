In the opening for the city of Long Beach Board of Aldermen at city hall, Elaine Thomas of Gulf Coast Deter presented all seven board members and Mayor George Bass with a plaque of appreciation in support of the Victim’s Impact Panel. Along with the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the Long Beach Municipal Court Clerk Emma Ward received a plaque under the same recognition.

Following the distribution of awards, the board unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a deed for the purpose of constructing and maintaining recreational baseball and softball fields inside the city of Long Beach. The city of Long Beach approved that Mayor Bass deliver a Warranty Deed to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors with the right of reversion in support of this grant.