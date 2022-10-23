by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member
In the opening for the city of Long Beach Board of Aldermen at city hall, Elaine Thomas of Gulf Coast Deter presented all seven board members and Mayor George Bass with a plaque of appreciation in support of the Victim’s Impact Panel.
Along with the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the Long Beach Municipal Court Clerk Emma Ward received a plaque under the same recognition.
Following the distribution of awards, the board unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a deed for the purpose of constructing and maintaining recreational baseball and softball fields inside the city of Long Beach.
The city of Long Beach approved that Mayor Bass deliver a Warranty Deed to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors with the right of reversion in support of this grant.
These fields will be constructed behind the recreation/senior center on Daughtery Road already out there.
The warranty deed with right of reversion was signed and issued to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors following the vote.