Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department charged 18 year old Jamarcus Rackley, of Meridian, Mississippi and a juvenile, who were arrested on two counts of Commercial Burglary.

The charges stem from an investigation where the Long Beach Police Department received two separate alarm calls at local businesses that were burglarized. Upon arrival to the second call, an officer pursued the suspects fleeing the scene.

The suspects were pursued by local law enforcement and captured in Stone County, Mississippi.

The Long Beach Police Department was assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, D’Iberville Police Department, Stone County Sheriff’s Department and Wiggins Police Department in the apprehension of these suspects.

Rackley was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner pending further court action. The suspect was charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The juvenile suspect was taken to Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

The Long Beach Police Department is working on identifying two more suspects that were involved in the burglaries, who are also believed to be from the Meridian area.

Anyone with any information in regards to these incidents, are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.