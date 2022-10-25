LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is given by the City of Pass Christian, Mississippi, that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 pm and will be reviewed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in the Pass Christian Municipal Courtroom, 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS, to hear the following applications and any related matters:

Application – Bret and Stephen James – 143 Spence Ave, Tax Parcel 0512M-01-012.000 – Request for Planning Commission Approval to build a 12-foot fence in the rear yard where 8-foot is the maximum height permitted.

Application – Gery B. Tuminello – 101 Palmwood Dr, Tax Parcel 0212O-01-012.000 – Request for Planning Commission Approval to allow front-load parking where parking is only allowed in the second or third layers.

All interested persons are invited to attend and participate at such hearings. Written comments or objections must be filed no later than close of business on November 7, and may be addressed as follows:

City of Pass Christian

Zoning Office

200 W Scenic Drive

Pass Christian, MS 39571

For additional information please contact the City Building Official at (228) 452-3316