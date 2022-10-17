Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm Road in Gulfport on a reported Domestic Dispute.

Upon arrival, the officers learned Fairley went to the residence and got into a verbal argument with his ex–wife and a male. The victims stated the verbal deliberation became a physical confrontation.

Each witness stated that after the physical confrontation Fairley went into his truck and began ramming the male victims‘ truck several times while the male victim and Fairley’s daughter were inside the vehicle causing extensive damage to the male victim’s truck.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident before the county officers arrived at the scene. The male victim and Fairley’s daughter were not injured during the incident.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained warrants for Fairley’s arrest and the suspect was taken into custody on October 17, 2022 at the Harrison County Circuit Court as he was awaiting sentencing on a previous charge.

Fairley was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and charged for three counts of Aggravated Assault. Each charge had a $250,000 bond.