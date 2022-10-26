Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mark Theodore Gaston in northern Harrison County on one felony count of Arson, two felony counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The misdemeanor charge was from interference of a business last Wednesday.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies where on routine patrol when they noticed a structure fire in Saucier, Miss. As the county officers turned into the driveway, the deputies were confronted by the homeowner identified as Mark Theodore Gaston whom was inside his vehicle.

Once they approached, Gaston accelerated his vehicle attempting to strike the officers with his vehicle. Deputies were able to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

The suspect was able to flee the area avoiding apprehension. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Gaston was responsible for setting his house on fire.

Warrants were issued for Gaston where he was later located parked in his vehicle on Martha Redmon Road in Saucier and was taken into custody without incident on the warrants.

Deputies transported the suspect to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Mark Theodore Gaston was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one of Arson, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and the misdemeanor. Gaston is being held in lieu of a $750,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.