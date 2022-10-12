Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Duane Bullock from Saucier, MS on one felony count of Murder.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 21325 Road 221 in Saucier on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival Harrison County Deputies found a male deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The deputies were able to identify Timothy Duane Bullock as the person responsible for the Murder. They determined that Bullock had went back to his residence.

Harrison County Sheriff‘s Office Swat Team located Bullock inside his residence and took him into custody without incident. Timothy Duane Bullock was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Timothy Duane Bullock was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of Murder. Previously, the suspect was charged with two misdemeanor counts for simple assault and disturbance of the peace earlier this year.

Bullock is being held in lieu of a $1,000,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.