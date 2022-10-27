Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edna Charlene Rivers from Gulfport, Miss. on one count of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male having been shot that had been brought to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport by personal vehicle.

County Investigators determined that the shooting had occurred at Freemont Street in Gulfport and they learned that a Domestic Dispute occurred at the residence between the victim and suspect, identified as Edna Rivers that resulted in the victim being shot.

The officers arrested Edna Charlene Rivers on the Aggravated Assault-Domestic and transported her to Harrison County Adult Detention Center. The victim is being treated at Singing River Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Edna Charlene Rivers was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $500,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.