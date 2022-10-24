ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Long Beach, Mississippi

The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will receive bids for:

NORTH JEFF DAVIS AVENUE EXTENSION

at the Office of City Clerk located at City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Avenue, (P.O. Box 929) Long Beach, Mississippi, 39560, during normal office hours at any time prior to the designated date for the bid opening. Bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Bids are invited for all materials, labor, tools, and services necessary to install and perform approximately 650 linear feet of roadway on North Jeff Davis Avenue (between Railroad St. and Old Pass Rd.), consisting of the installation of asphalt pavement, concrete curb and gutter, concrete driveways, drainage structures, and associated appurtenances.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications, are on file at the Office of City Clerk, at City Hall, Long Beach, Mississippi. Official bid documents can be downloaded from and electronic bids may be submitted at www.longbeachmsbids.com. Bid documents can also be obtained from www.overstreetengplans.com. For information regarding website registration, log-in and purchase of bid documents, or the electronic bidding process, please contact Plan House at (228) 248-0181.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of City of Long Beach, Mississippi, negotiable U. S. Government bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for City of Long Beach, “NORTH JEFF DAVIS AVENUE EXTENSION”, shall be submitted with each bid.

For bids exceeding $50,000 Bidder must indicate his Certificate of Responsibility Number on outside of sealed proposal as required by Mississippi Law. For bids not exceeding $50,000, Bidder must either indicate his Certificate Number, or else write clearly “Bid does not exceed $50,000.”

The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Long Beach, Mississippi, for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of Bidders, prior to awarding of the Contract.

Done by order of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, October 18, 2022.

City of Long Beach, Mississippi

By S/STACEY DAHL

Title CITY CLERK

Publish: Oct. 21, 2022 and Oct. 28, 2022