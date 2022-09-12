Gazebo Gazette

Monday morning, September 12, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Dakota Vick from Gulfport on three counts of felony charges for Possession of Child Pornography.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff‘s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce conducted an investigation into the uploading and possession of child pornography.

The investigation revealed and identified Austin Vick who had been uploading child pornography to his personal devices. Harrison County Sheriff‘s Investigators obtained warrants on Vick and arrested him on a traffic stop in Gulfport.

Subsequently, Vick was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Austin Dakota Vick was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with three counts of child pornography.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $45,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.