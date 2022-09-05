Gazebo Gazette

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an investigation where deputies responded to a shooting at 20306 28th Street, Lot 32, Long Beach, MS (Olympic Village).

Upon arrival, deputies located three (3) victims that had been shot during an argument involving Woods and his girlfriend. Victims identified Woods as the person that shot them prior to fleeing the scene.

The victims were Woods’ girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother and father. Woods fled on foot and was apprehended by Long Beach Police Department in the area near where the incident took place.

Two (2) of the victims were transported to MHG for treatment and one (1) victim was sent by helicopter to the USA Medical.

Deon Woods was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with two (2) counts of Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon and one (1) count of Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Woods is being held in lieu of a $600,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.