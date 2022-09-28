by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

There are a lot of firsts for the Pass Christian High School Volleyball team during the last two seasons and the Lady Pirates (14-12, 7-1) swept district rival Bay High in three straight sets to win their first District Championship in Region 8-4A classification Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Even though the school is coming close to the century mark, the high school volleyball program began after Hurricane Katrina more than 17 years ago. Last year, the Lady Pirates won their first South State 4A Championship over Stone County and will be seeded at the top of the bracket after earning their district title this year.

“We came out in the first set firing like every team wants to,” said Pass Christian High School Head Volleyball Coach Luke Lee, serving in his first year leading the program. “I think this lulled us into a little bit of a sleep because the next two sets were tough; I think it was a combination of nerves from senior night and their first opportunity to win a district championship.”

Twelve seniors were honored before the start of the contest and their families were each presented with gifts to celebrate their time in the program.

Senior Marin Beeson led the first set off by serving to win thirteen consecutive points before Bay High would even sniff a point. Pass Christian Seniors Daydream Cuevas and Julia Henderson setup and knocked down a few strikes to earn a first set lopsided victory 25-7.

The next two sets were back and forth from the start with Bay High taking substantial leads in each. Beeson and fellow Senior Keragon Niolet came in to win enough service points for a 25-23 second set victory.

In the final set, the Lady Pirates were behind for most of the game with a few unforeseen penalties called from the referees and a couple of service mistakes.

After a timeout was called by Coach Lee and a 17-20 Lady Tigers lead, Pass Christian brought in Senior Makayla Crimm to serve and the Lady Pirates won six consecutive points before battling the last two points out.

“We just want to fine tune a few things in the last two games,” expressed Lee. “Which is the reason we are playing two 5A strong opponents in Gautier and Long Beach.”

The MHSAA has not released the playoff brackets for volleyball at this time.