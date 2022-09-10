Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, September 9, 2022 , Jerry Cornelious Parkman whom resides in DeLisle (rural Pass Christian) was arrested on one felony count of Motor Vehicle Theft.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to Firetower Road in Pass Christian because of a reported vehicle.

The victim provided a description of the stolen vehicle and before arriving at the victim‘s residence deputies spotted the stolen vehicle northbound off Firetower Road. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Shenandoah Road in rural Pass Christian, Mississippi.

The deputies identified the driver as Jerry Parkman and learned that he was responsible for the vehicle theft. The suspect was placed under arrest for Motor Vehicle Theft and transported him to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Parkman was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of Motor Vehicle Theft and a misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia. Jerry Parkman is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.