by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

It’s been quite a month for the South Mississippi country music trio, Chapel Hart, and their success on stage throughout the country. Finishing in the top five for the nationally-syndicated America’s Got Talent (AGT) in Pasadena, a performance under the lights at the Grand Ole’ Opry in Nashville a week later, and recording a song with iconic musician Darius Rucker that will hit the air near the end of the month, you could say this has been a September to remember for the young ladies from South Mississippi.

“Well..if you wanted proof that hard work and dedication pays off, HERE WE ARE, ” said Danica Hart, Grammy nominated songwriter and vocalist for the trio. “If Chapel Hart can do it..YOU can do it!”

Back in early September, the Pearl River County Supervisors honored the ladies by adopting a resolution for naming the second week of the month as “Chapel Hart Week.” After earning the Golden Buzzer Winner on AGT, Chapel Hart was then scheduled for the Toyota of Knoxville Concert Stage Saturday, October 1st that will feature special guests Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride.

Before ending the television show, the trio got the ability to share the stage with Rucker for a duet, then had the ability to meet and be coached by Country Music legend Tanya Tucker who expressed her appreciation of Chapel Hart via social media.

“You girls are a real winner in my book,” stated Tucker to Chapel Hart. “Y’all are so GREAT and CONGRATULATIONS on everything you do! Us girls gotta stick together!!! This is only the beginning… A dream written down with a date… becomes a goal! Never stop believing in what you love to do!”

Following their performance the next week at Grand Ole’ Opry, which included special guest Wyn Starks, the announcement of a new single would be released by Rucker entitled Ol’ Church Hymn featuring Chapel Hart on September 30, 2022.

On the road across the country, The Whiskey Bar of Pass Christian owner; Mary Catherine Scriber, has been with the trio every step of the way. After seeing their final performance at AGT and watching them on stage in Nashville, Scriber expressed her appreciation of the girls and all they’ve gone through.

“This whole experience over the past two and half year is hard to put into words,” said Scriber. “I’m so excited the rest of the world has seen the amazing talent of Chapel Hart. Their very hard work, determination and grit is paying off. Watching them perform their own original music on AGT and then take the stage at the Grand Ole’ Opry were moments I will never forget. It was very emotional because I knew we were watching their dreams come true on the opry stage.”

Scriber went on to say how proud she was of the ladies and how their rise to stardom has only begun.

The group is made up of Danica Hart, Trea Swindle, and Devyn Hart. While Danica and Devyn are sisters, Trea is their cousin.

The ladies are originally from Poplarville, but have played in Pass Christian multiple times over the last two years.