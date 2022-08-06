Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report of a stolen automated lawn mower.

Deputies were able to locate Cutrer who was in possession of the stolen lawn mower and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The alleged suspect was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Grand Larceny, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.

Brandon Cutrer is being held in lieu of a $26,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner.