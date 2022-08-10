Gazebo Gazette

Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian.

Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge. The suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center .

After booking into the correctional facility, the bond was $15,000 set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. The trial date has not been set according to the police department.

Mississippi law states that felony embezzlement charge are from stealing more than $1000, but sources claim the alleged suspect took over $75,000.