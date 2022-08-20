Gazebo Gazette

On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.

On July 13, 2022, at about 10 a.m., Pass Christian Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of East Second Street for the report of an unauthorized entry.

The reporting party had found evidence that someone had been in the home without their knowledge or permission. Pass Christian Police placed the home on their extra patrol schedule.

At approximately 12:10 am on July 14, 2022, Officers were performing routine area checks and discovered a fire in the home. Pass Christian Fire Department was dispatched and arrived promptly on the scene and extinguished 2 fires in the home.

The fire was determined to be arson, based on evidence and witness statements collected on the scene. Investigators from Pass Christian Police and Fire Department, as well as a Deputy State Fire Marshal, partnered for the investigation.

Through their investigation, Investigators were able to identify the perpetrator of the crimes.

On July 25th a search was conducted of the suspect’s home. The search produced further evidence that linked the suspect to the Arson.

If not for the diligent patrol efforts conducted by the Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department, the neighbors who came forward and provided assistance, and the efficient and timely efforts of the Pass Christian Fire department, this crime could have been unsolved.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Pass Christian Police Department at (228) 452-3300.