Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, August 19th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles (teenagers); from Gulfport and charged both with one count of Burglary of an Automobile.

The arrests were the result of a citizen observing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. The witness called and notified the Police Department.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and after further investigation the juveniles were each charged with burglary of an automobile and an additional suspect was identified.

Both juveniles were transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Long Beach Police Department would like to remind the community that if you see suspicious activity to call and report it.

If you see suspicious activity you are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.