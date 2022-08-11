Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl.

At approximately 9:30am, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrants at Rogers’ residence in the 100 block of West Third Street and his chiropractor office in the 500 block of Klondyke Road in Long Beach.

Upon execution of the warrant, Rogers fled from investigators inside the residence and discarded suspected fentanyl into the toilet.

Rogers was taken into custody where a subsequent search of his residence yielded personal use quantities of methamphetamine and paraphernalia indicative of heroin and fentanyl use.

Additionally, the suspects is charged with two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, stemming from previous undercover operations.

Rogers was transported and booked into the Harrison County Jail held in lieu of a $200,000.00 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Long Beach Police Department also assisted in the investigation.