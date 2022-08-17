by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Long Beach City Hall, Mayor George Bass recognized the American Legion Post #1995, who presented plaques to Detective Brad Gross for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Lee Jordan for Firefighter of the Year.

American Legion Vice Commander Charles Martinek read the proclamation before presenting the awards to the first responders, stating

“ Mr. Mayor, Board of Aldermen – Americans, especially since the tragic day of September 11, 2001, understand the heroism, bravery and importance of our first responders and their role in helping to safeguard life and property. In addition, Americans in recent years have been experiencing an unprecedented crime wave which has permeated all States and neighborhoods in our country.

The Preamble of the Constitution of The American Legion includes as one of its objectives… “to maintain Law and Order”. As concerned citizens and veterans, Legionnaires hold in the highest regard law enforcement and firefighter organizations whose members protect American citizens and the American way of life while frequently laying their lives on the line.

For those reasons, the Donny Levens American Legion Post 1995 of Long Beach wishes to recognize a Long Beach Law Enforcement Officer and a Firefighter who has gone above and beyond the duty requirements expected of his/her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.

This year’s Firefighter of the Year Award is gratefully presented to firefighter Jordan Lee of the Long Beach Fire Department. Mr. Jordan is being recognized for his mentorship and training of new firefighters, for his own professional development through attendance of classes at the fire academy, and for his ability to motivate and lead others.

This year’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is gratefully presented to Detective Brad Gross of the Long Police Department. Detective Gross’ quick and professional actions ensured the safe apprehension of a murder suspect and two additional suspects charged with accessory to first degree murder.

Thank you Detective Gross and Firefighter Jordan for your service!

Both received high recommendations from the chiefs of their department while continuing service to the Long Beach community.

Before the closing of the proclamation, Mayor Bass acknowledged the presence of Gold-Star mother; Margaret Levens of the American Legion Post #1995 in Long Beach and the Ladies Auxiliary President. The post is named for her son; Donnie Levens, a Marine Corps Staff Sergeant that was killed in the line of duty.