Gazebo Gazette

Thursday, August 18, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Department arrested John Pierre of Biloxi on one count of Felony Evasion and one count of Molestation.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson on August 18th, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Biloxi Police Department that they were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for Molestation through their jurisdiction. Biloxi provided their location and stated the suspect was identified as John Pierre.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies joined in the pursuit on I-10 at Cedar Lake with Biloxi Police Department. Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Biloxi Police Department terminated the pursuit because they lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later Harrison County Sheriff ‘s Deputies located the vehicle on John Ross Road and Hwy 605 in Gulfport. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle at which time, the vehicle fled South to I-10.

Deputies pursued the vehicle west bound onto I-10 at a high rate of speed, but lost visual on the vehicle until later found the vehicle after an unknown person reported the vehicle had driven off the Interstate and entered the wood line on I-10 near Lobouy Road in rural Pass Christian.

The officers established a perimeter near the location and apprehended Pierre on I-10 at Kiln Delisle Road exit in Pass Christian. Pierre was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

John Pierre was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony county of Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signals [97-9-72 (b)] along with the Molestation charges through Biloxi Police Department under a NO BOND status.

Pierre is being held with a $100,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain and will remain without bond on the sex charge.