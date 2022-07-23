by Lillia Fuller, Contributing Writer

Saturday, July 23rd Walmart Supercenter in Pass Christian is bringing back Wellness Day.

Since the pandemic (COVID-19), the community store has only had one this year, on April 23rd.

From 10 am to 2pm they are offering free wellness services. This includes health screenings, blood pressure checks, cholesterol checks, and vaccine recommendations.

No preparations or documentation is needed. Remember to share your results with your primary physician!

In the past these services have been located towards the front of the store, but on July 23rd they will be found closer to the pharmacy according to Brandon King, the Pharmacy Manager of the Walmart Supercenter of Pass Christian.

According to the Walmart vaccine disclaimer, “Many immunizations are covered at no cost to you with most insurance plans. This is subject to availability and applicable state law. Ask your pharmacist for more details.”

The Pass Christian Walmart is located at 1617 E Beach Blvd, Pass Christian, MS 39571.