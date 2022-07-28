by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Prominent local attorney and former state legislator Jim Simpson, Jr. was appointed Thursday, July 28, 2022 as the city of Long Beach Municipal Judge following the resignation of Bradley Rath.

This was the first judicial position for Jim Simpson, who represented Long Beach and Pass Christian in the Mississippi State House of Representatives from 1994-2007.

Additionally, he has served as a Long Beach City Attorney, Long Beach School Board of Trustees Attorney, and HCUA Authority Attorney.

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn appointed Simpson to the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund committee; which oversees projects from each city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to make recommendations for the Mississippi Development Authority to work with the state legislature on receiving annual BP Funds.

Once the city approved the resolution, Jim Simpson was sworn into office by current Long Beach City Attorney Stephen Simpson.

Previously, the city attorney was the Mississippi State Public Commissioner and the Second Circuit Court Judge.

Rath leaves a legacy after 14 years of being involved in the community with high regards from the current board of aldermen.

“I want to thank all of the boards and both mayors I served under for allowing me to serve my city since July 2008. I have enjoyed my time in the city courtroom and for your support,” said Rath in a letter read by Long Beach Mayor George Bass after the board of aldermen accepted his resignation.

“We gratefully appreciate everything you have done for us,” expressed Bass towards Rath. “We think the city court has run magnificently with your direction.”