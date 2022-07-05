by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

On Saturday July 2, 2022 at 10:23 am, Pass Christian Police Department (PCPD) responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance related to someone being shot in the 300 block of Oak Park Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene, Pass Christian Police Officers made contact with a male victim who suffered injuries from a gunshot wound.

American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service arrived on scene and transported the subject to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. The Pass Christian Fire Department came to the incident after the officers to provide assistance.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition from the hospital.

The victim stated three unknown people entered his residence and assaulted him before fleeing the scene. The suspects were possibly traveling in a Grey Honda passenger car.

The PCPD is working with other local, state and federal authorities to complete the investigation. PCPD commented that there was nothing further to report because of the ongoing investigation.

Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman stated “the public is not in any danger” and he expressed that it was too premature to comment on any details about the case.

Should you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects please contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers or the Pass Christian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 452-3301.

(Front Photo by Anonymous Source)