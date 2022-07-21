Gazebo Gazette

Joshua Waller and Dallas Parvin were arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, July 21 for charges of grand larceny after a routine traffic stop off Canal Road exit across Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

Waller is homeless while Parvin resides in Gulfport who were stopped off the interstate for having the tag covered with black duct tape and towing a trailer with no lights.

Inside the trailer contained a riding lawn mower and a push mower. The trailer and two lawn mowers were found to be stolen from a residence in Harrison County, Mississippi who utilizes the equipment for their lawn care business.

Both Waller and Parvin were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Grand Larceny.

Each suspect is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.