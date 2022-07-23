by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Just before noon, Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Pass Christian Fire Department responded to a call about a boat explosion at Pass Christian Yacht Works full service boat yard. According to the department, when they got to the self-service yard, the fire was fully involved.

“We brought in Harrison County Fire Department at Henderson Point,” stated Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon. “However, once the fiberglass set fire, it took awhile to put it out.”

A source from the Pass Christian Yacht Works facility claimed the owner of the boat had a large amount of oxygen on the vessel and was attempting at getting 55 gallons of gas. In a chronological sequence, the boat set fire where the owner and his two dogs got off the boat right in time.

Chief Gordon noted this was a house boat, but the owner had a residence in Kiln, Miss. No injuries were reported despite the explosion and glass shattering up the dock.

The Harrison County Fire Department in Henderson Point, Pass Christian Police Department, and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Patrol provided assistance at the incident. No determination was made for the cause as it is under investigation.